Heavy rains destroy 90 hectares of tobacco in Tanzania’s southern highlands

Ongoing heavy rains in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Mbeya have destroyed 90 hectares of tobacco, an official said on Friday.

Mayeka Mayeka, the Chunya district commissioner in Mbeya region, said the 90 hectares of tobacco belonged to 35 tobacco growers.

Mayeka said the destroyed hectares of tobacco were in Lupa and Mtande wards in Chunya district.

“The rains have been pounding in the areas for the past week,” said Mayeka, adding that the destroyed tobacco was ready for harvesting.

Mayeka visited the affected tobacco growers and urged them to obtain insurance covers for their crops against various perils such as losses due to adverse weather conditions caused by excessive rainfall, drought and flooding.

Cuthbert Mwinuka, Chunya district agriculture official, said authorities have begun undertaking an assessment to establish losses caused by the rains on farm crops. Enditem