Heavy rains on Saturday left many residents of Otordjor in the Ablekuma West Constituency devastated as most of their belongings were destroyed with the fear of becoming homeless if the rains persist.

The downpour, which started around 0200 hours, lasted for hours, worsening the plight of residents of the area, noted for its waterlogging.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Richard Appiah Mensah, the Assemblyman of the area, expressed worry over the situation and said the area was waterlogged so whenever it rained, the predicament of residents were heightened and called on them to remain calm.

He said the area needed a better drainage system to allow free flow of water during downpours to avert unpleasant situations like happened on Saturday and called on government and all stakeholders to go to their aid.

“This area as at now has not been mapped into Dansoman Municipality so the Member of Parliament is working assiduously to get a demarcation so that people will stop building here,” he said.

He said the Assembly would thoroughly assess the situation and mark for demolishing houses on waterways, which had prevented the free-flow of water, contributing to flooding whenever it rained a bit heavily.

“My team and I have assessed the area and have called the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come and assist those whose property have been destroyed due to the rain,” he stated.

Mr Samuel Okai, a resident, lamented the persistent trauma the people went through when it rained and said nothing had been done since they reported their predicament to the authorities.

Bertha Sakyibea Blessing, one of the flood victims, expressed worry over her loss saying the rains had destroyed most of her belongings.

She mentioned her refrigerator, bed, and clothes as some of the items that got destroyed and called on the NADMO to intervene.