Recent heavy rains in Ho and its surrounding villages has caused extensive damage to the Ho Voradep Village – University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) stretch of road.

This has made it unmotorable, thereby, affecting the movement of students, lecturers and other workers to and fro the University.

The Ghana News Agency saw a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus stuck in the mud at a portion of the road, when it visited portions of the road on Friday.

Mr. Michael Eyiah, Volta Regional Manager of MMT told the GNA that the bus was one of two released to be conveying students from the Ho township to the University.

He said there were no students in the bus, with registration number GS 2621 S, at the time of the incident.

The Manager said there were arrangements to replace the bus as soon as possible so as not to cause any inconvenience to the students.

He said they were working around the clock to pull the bus from the mud.

Mr. Eyiah said meanwhile, they would be using the UHAS-Adaklu Kodzobi-Ho road as an alternative route.

Lecturers, students and residents in that enclave have appealed to the government to activate the construction of segments of road that connects the University to other parts of Ho to ease the difficulties plying the stretch.