Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc at Kwameseikrom

Heavy afternoon rains at Kwameseikrom, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono region has led to flooding on Monday and made people experience the nightmarish struggle caused by showers and inundation.

Normal life was thrown out of gear and many parts of the community were flooded rendering scores of residents homeless.

More than 16 houses, including school and church buildings were badly affected by the rains which ripped-off roofing and uprooted some trees in the community.

The disaster caused several degrees of damages including cracks in the building, ripped off roofing of the school buildings, destroyed desks, chairs, tables, books and other teaching and learning resources in the school.

No casualty was reported and some of the affected residents were currently perching with relatives and friends.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister and some key staff of the Jaman South Municipal Assembly including officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation have since visited and consoled the affected people.

She advised the people to have comfort in God, and appealed to wealthy citizens in the area home and abroad as well as philanthropic organisations, individuals and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the people.

Mad Owusu Banahene, urged the residents to plant more trees to serve as windbreaks, and asked them to desist from putting structures in water ways.

The Regional Minister entreated potential developers in the area to engage architects whenever they intended to build houses or structures in order not to put up buildings at wind paths.