Heavy Security at Supreme Court as NDC Challenges High Court Ruling on Disputed Constituency Results

On Friday, December 27, a heightened security presence was observed at the Supreme Court in anticipation of the hearing regarding the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s challenge to a High Court ruling on disputed parliamentary election results.

The NDC is contesting the High Court’s decision, which directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate the parliamentary election results in nine constituencies. The disputed constituencies had sparked legal action from parliamentary candidates of both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who raised concerns over alleged anomalies in the collation of results and the subsequent declaration of winners.

In the ruling issued by Presiding Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman on Friday, December 20, the High Court instructed the EC to re-collate results in the Ablekuma North constituency. This decision was made despite objections from the NDC’s legal team, headed by Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, who argued that the results had already been declared and that there was no legal basis for revisiting the results. However, the court maintained that irregularities in the process warranted the re-collation of the results.

The case is closely being watched as it could have significant implications for the disputed constituencies and for the broader political landscape ahead of the upcoming elections.