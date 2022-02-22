Heavy Storm In Germany; Another Prophesy From The SEER

It has emerged that the hurricane-force winds and thunderstorms that swept Germany last Sunday night being the third severe weather event in less than a week, was prophesied by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

On October 17, 2022 Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), released a prophecy that he saw severe storm blowing through Europe beginning from Germany, where trees are falling and schools closed down.

This disaster he indicated will begin from February 15 to February 19, 2022.

He said this disaster which will begin this year, 2022 will never be an ordinary thing.

True to his prophesy, it was reported that Germany was hit by hurricane-force winds and thunderstorms on Sunday night as storm Antonia raged through the country.

The Antonia is estimated to have caused a further €100 million in damages, according to insurance company Aon.

Just as Germany is still reeling from the effects of Storm Ylenia, another severe weather warning has been issued for Storm Zeynep.

The second storm in two days is expected to hit Germany on Friday afternoon, with meteorologists predicting gale force winds and extreme weather in the northern half of the country.

Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across the region overnight, killing at least five people, downing power lines and causing widespread travel delays.

The Rise of The Asante Kingdom

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofo program today has again prophesied that in the next 8 years Accra would no more be Accra and that there will be a serious shift where people will not come to Accra for Jobs, but will move to Kumasi for Jobs.

“Something is shifting. God is systematically doing something,” he said.

He urged the Asantehene Otunfuor Osei Tutu II to build another city during his time because the shift will happen soon and 2024 is the catalyst for that shift.

“The man has to build another city during his time.”

Join Parliament Chapel; Plant Heaven

He extended invitation to all believers to attend the Church’s ‘Mpaebo Kese’ program tomorrow.

“You must plant Plant heaven on earth. We have to separate the waters from the firmament; it is starting today February 22, 2022. This is a palindrome and Ambigram day.”

He also urged all to continue learning and giving.

“The day you stop learning, you start dying because you stop growing.

The day you start giving, you start dying, because giving makes you alive,” he said.