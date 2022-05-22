Heavy Traffic Causes Accident On Madina–37 Road As Accra Floods Again

Saturday Evening’s downpour in parts of Accra has resulted in huge flooding at Accra, causing a huge gridlock on the Accra – Madina road.

The flood has left a section of the road inmotorable. Motorist from the Madina to Accra end of the highway have had to divert onto the inner lane of the opposing road.

Some roads were inundated by flood waters leaving commuters stranded.

Several vehicle have been stuck in the rains while others were being washed away.

The situation has also led to heavy vehicular traffic especially in the affected areas with many drivers staying in traffic for several hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency had earlier predicted the downpour in most parts of southern Ghana.

Flooding Accra is perennial and it remains to be seen what city engineers are doing to solve the problem.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdom FM Online.com