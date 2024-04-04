Heavyweight Boxer, Awumey Nelson Ready To Fight For Ghana

Awumey Nelson is a heavyweight boxer at the Bronx Boxing Gym. He has six amateur and one professional outing to his credit which he won all.

He told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that he would love to represent Ghana at an international tournament like the African Championship, World Championship, African Games, or Olympic Games.

“I did not hear of how the selection was made to the national boxing team and how many entries we made for the weights. But for my weight, I am guaranteed a medal because there are not many heavyweight boxers and I know I can win gold, I don’t think it’s too late I am ready for the 2024 Qualifier in Thailand as I heard” he said.

Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym said if he is contacted he will release him to join the national team because everyone wants the best for the nation.

He said Abu Kamoko is a member of the Bronx Gym who represented Ghana and won a silver medal, “so we want our best boxers to be exposed and excel everywhere every time.”