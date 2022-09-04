Heights International School takes the lead in Robotic education

Mr Emmanuel Entse Dadziel, Chief Director of Crystal Heights International School, has hinted that the school has embarked on a project to build a university college in the near future.

“When completed, the university will prepare students in corporate business and technological development.”

Speaking during an inter-class competition of the school at Shikpontele near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality, the Director added that the school had introduced electronic and robotics right from the basic level for proper preparations for the future Manufacturers Entrepreneurs and Engineers.

This, he said demonstrated the school’s readiness to position itself to meet the professional and academic needs of Africa.

Crystal Heights International School was established in September 2014 with 12 pupils and 9 teaching staff.

From a humble beginning, the school increased its facilities at the preschool, primary and J.H.S., stocked library, computer laboratory, phonetic lab, mezzo mathematics classroom, French village, science lab, assembly hall, music centre and fleet of buses.

The school won the maiden mezzo mathematics national competition organised at the British Council in Accra and prides itself with highly qualified teachers, well motivated to impact teaching and learning in the children.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Mensah Emmanuel Yao was grateful to Ghana education service for their support over the years.

“With their supervision, in-service training for the teaching staff and encouragement the school has achieved a lot,” he said.

He said the aim of Crystal Heights International School was to ensure their students were well educated intellectually, morally, spiritually and physically.

Chrystal Heights International School is located at Shikpontele near Amasaman in the Ga West municipality.