Helen Paul Opens Up About Life Journey, Resilience and God’s Role in Her Success

Nigerian comedian and actress Helen Paul has candidly reflected on her life journey, emphasizing the central role of faith, self-determination, and perseverance in her rise to success.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, Paul shared her personal struggles and triumphs, illustrating how a combination of God’s guidance and her own relentless adaptability has shaped her career.

“I got nobody except God,” Helen said with conviction, underscoring her belief in divine support as her foundation. “When you know that’s all you have, you stay focused.”

Paul, who has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most versatile entertainers, recalled the early hurdles she faced despite her strong educational background. Having completed her Master’s degree, she still found herself grappling with rejection and limited opportunities. “I had finished school and done my Master’s, but there were still times I didn’t get jobs. Some people just wanted to pull me down. They’d say, ‘Oh, she thinks she’s the only one.’ But one road doesn’t lead to the market,” she reflected, revealing the tough reality she had to navigate in her quest for recognition.

One of the defining characteristics of Paul’s journey has been her ability to pivot in the face of adversity. “When they stopped me from being a voiceover artist, I switched to acting. When acting wasn’t working, I moved to skit-making. If that failed, I sold in markets. I even have public toilets I manage. You can stop me, but I’ll keep switching,” she said, showing that her resilience and ability to adapt have been essential to her success.

In an emotional moment, Paul shared an experience that tested her resolve while working at a media house. She was denied the chance to attend a sponsored training program, but rather than giving up, she took matters into her own hands. “I financed my participation independently,” she explained, reinforcing her determination to never let circumstances limit her growth.

Her story of perseverance, adaptability, and unwavering faith serves as an inspiration to many, especially in a world where success often requires overcoming significant obstacles. Through it all, Helen Paul has remained grounded in her belief that with God and her own willpower, no challenge is insurmountable.