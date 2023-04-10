Hello fellow Ghanaians and delegates of NPP

You’re the people that sovereignty resides. You make and unmake a flagbearer of the party in Ghana according to the party’s constitution. You have always based of *_relevance_* and *_“who can do the job_”* phrase to elect a flagbearer since time memorial.

That’s why I come to you today, which happens to be Easter Monday and of course a holiday with a _*leader of relevance*_ and *_one who can do the job(Dr.Akoto) as you wish_*. I say he can do the job because he has done it before and doing it again at the highest office in the country is assured irrespective of the obstacles.

Through agricultural development, foodstuffs were made available to us in our various homes and this is the man who is going to develop agriculture massively to take care of the day to day activities of the country, effective 2025 and beyond if elected by the elected by the delegates of NPP and subsequently by the people of Ghana to become the president.

It is believed that money invested in Agric is money which stay in the economy unlike other economic activities. So if someone wants to develop agriculture and prioritize it, then it’s our duty to give him the authority as flagbearer so that he wins the 2024 election to develop it and further raise the dignity of farmers in the country.

Agriculture can inject *10-20 billion dollars* to our coffers if prioritize. Ghana is yet to prioritize agriculture and the man who will move this agenda is Dr.Akoto. Let’s bring him now and we will be saved now and tomorrow.

Stephen Boakye