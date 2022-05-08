Help eliminate COVID-19, it is still with us – Director of Health Services

Mr Edmund Nellic Nyanwura, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Health Services, says the Bolgatanga Municipality has an unmet need in the coverage of COVID- 19 vaccination and urged the public to help eliminate the disease.

He said the Municipality carried out a mop up of the vaccinations during the four-week long National vaccinations under the Africa Vaccination Day.

He said only 3,900 people took the vaccine and there was the need for the municipality to cover more people.

“With a population of 93,000 in the municipality, 51,000 have taken at least one dose of the vaccine and we still have an unmet need”, he said.

Mr Nyanwura made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

On the booster vaccination, he encouraged all who had taken the complete dosage to go for the booster vaccine which so far had a low patronage.

The Municipal Health Director noted that at the same period last year, the Bolgatanga Municipality did not have any active cases of COVID -19 until August 2021 when the Municipality started getting positive cases again.

To this end, he said, there was need for all to be vaccinated to decrease impact of the infections.

“This is why we need to encourage people to go for the vaccination, everyone has a role to contribute to eliminating the disease,” he said.

Mr Nyanwura said every health centre, NHIS centres and health directorates had the COVID- 19 vaccines and urged all who had not taken the vaccine to visit any of such places to do so.