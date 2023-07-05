Help For Remember Asi Daitey

25-year-old Remember Asi Daitey is battling a spinal cord injury, a medical condition that has rendered her paralyzed after involving in a motor accident since 2018.

Remember Asi Daitey who was in Senior High School form three (3) on her way to school on a motorbike got involved in an accident when the motorbike carrying her crashed with a taxi.

Doctors at the Korlebu Hospital’s neurosurgical department where she has already undergone a first surgery through the help of some benevolent family say she will have to go through another surgery, this time to enable her pass urine, at the cost of over forty thousand (40,000) before she will be taken through a physiotherapy at another cost.

They say this is the only way to make Remember get back on her feet to attain her dream of becoming a journalist.

The paralysis is making it difficult for her to pass urine unless through a catheter she changes every two weeks at a cost since 2019.Mother of Remember Daitey, Victoria Daitey said the family cannot afford to pay the current bills to take her through the surgery and are therefore appealing to the general public to come to their aid.

So far, the Ada Secondary School Old Students Association, NIMELI and the 1988year group of Accra Academy have both made donations of 15000 cedis and 10000 cedis respectively to support the payment of the bills.

Leaders of the groups during the donation at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital also appealed to the general public to join them to settle the bills in order to give life back to the form three 3 SHS student who dropped out due to motor accident.

Dr. Mawuli Ametepey, Lead Surgeon in charge of Remember’s surgery at the Neurosurgical department of the Korlebu Teaching Hospital was grateful for the gesture and expressed optimism to improve the life of Remember.

He however called on the general public to come to the aid of the facility as the department is overstretched and would need assistance.

Anyone touched to help can contact through +233 592633529 or can go to the Neurosurgical department of the Korlebu Teaching Hospital.