Help-Her Ghana Advocates for Women’s Economic Empowerment on International Women’s Day 2025

On the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, Help-Her Ghana, a prominent women’s rights organization, has issued a call for immediate action to enhance the economic empowerment of women in Ghana. During an event held in Sunyani, Executive Director Josephine Yalley underscored the critical need to dismantle barriers that impede women’s financial independence and professional advancement.

Under the global theme “Inspiring Inclusion: Advancing Women’s Economic Rights,” Help-Her Ghana convened a special forum that brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and youth activists to explore strategies for closing gender gaps in economic opportunities.

In her keynote address, Yalley remarked, “While progress has been made, many women in Ghana continue to encounter obstacles that hinder their ability to reach their full potential. Economic empowerment is not merely a matter of equity; it is essential for national development. We must eliminate barriers to financial inclusion, enhance access to funding for women-led enterprises, and ensure equal opportunities across all sectors.”

The organization also launched the Women Economic Resilience Initiative, designed to provide financial literacy training, mentorship, and small business grants to women nationwide. This initiative aims to equip women with the skills and resources necessary to establish sustainable businesses and break the cycle of poverty.

The event featured panel discussions with industry experts, who identified key challenges facing women in business, including access to capital, gender biases in the workplace, and the impact of unpaid care work on women’s economic participation. Speakers emphasized the need for stronger policies to support women entrepreneurs and to increase their representation in leadership roles.

Help-Her Ghana reiterated its commitment to advocating for the full implementation of gender-responsive policies, urging the government to enforce laws that protect women from workplace discrimination and ensure equal pay for equal work.

As part of its IWD 2025 initiatives, the organization is engaging in community outreach programs throughout Sunyani Municipality, inspiring young girls to pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

In conclusion, Yalley called on all stakeholders to commit to meaningful change, stating, “This International Women’s Day, we urge government agencies, businesses, and civil society to collaborate in building an inclusive economy where every woman can thrive. Together, we can forge a future where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality.”

International Women’s Day 2025 serves as a vital reminder that the pursuit of gender equality is ongoing, and organizations like Help-Her Ghana remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring that no woman is left behind in the quest for economic justice.