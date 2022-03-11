Help Improve Ghana’s Economic Growth – MCE

Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West has urged Ghanaians to complement government’s efforts by working hard to improve the socio-economic growth of the country.

“We need to come together and work with unity of purpose to improve our economic status as a people,” he said.

Mr Wilkinson in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the theme for the 65th Independence Day celebration “Working Together, Bouncing Back Together” was a call on the citizenry to come together and work to transform lives for the better.

He urged the people in the municipality to support development initiatives of the assembly to create a clean and healthy environment for better living.

Mr Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa, the Member of Parliament for Amasaman assured the residents that soon the road conditions in the municipality would be facelifted while additional health and educational facilities would be provided.

He said so far, his office had spent over 250,000 Ghana cedis to provide educational scholarships to 125 tertiary students in the constituency and urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously, especially in science, mathematics and technical education.