Help Preserve Our Water Bodies – Beposo Chiefs

The Chief of Beposo, Nana Kwesi Egyir III, has called on Ghanaians to change the negative practices towards the various water bodies in the country.

Ghana’s water bodies have become home to illegal mining, polythene bags, household and industrial waste and thereby destroying both aquatic and aesthetics.

The Chief of Beposo, who plays host to the great Pra River, said inhumane activities had destroyed the river over the years.

Nana Kwesi Egyir III told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to assess the state of the river that stakeholders must help halt the destruction of water bodies, particularly through illegal mining and chemical pollution.

The field visit was by the Ghana WASH Journalists Network (GWJN) with support from WaterAid Ghana and the Roddenberry Foundation 1 Global Fund to assess the state of some major water bodies to mark 2022 world water day.

Over the years, the Ghana Water Company Limited has been compelled to spend extra resources to treat water from the Pra and Bonsu rivers to serve communities in the Western Region due to chemical and waste pollution from illegal mining activities.

The Chief bemoaned, “I don’t even seem to get it…when you watch television, you see how beautiful and clean rivers are in other counties where people sit and have fun…how come we as a country continue to look on and allow such things to happened to us.”

Mr Thomas Eshun, a farmer at Ankobra, said, “our fisher folks are losing livelihoods..and our farms are not also yielding…check from here to Gwira and you will see that people are still on the river carrying out their harmful activities.”