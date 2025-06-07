Help protect Oceans for sustainable future – Dr. Agyekumhene

Ghanaians have been urged to take deliberate action to protect the sea, given its life-sustaining benefits to the country.

The Executive Director of the Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO), Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene, made the call in an interview ahead of World Oceans Day 2025. He emphasized that the ocean absorbs about 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions.

World Oceans Day 2025, celebrated globally on June 8 under the theme “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us”, aims to inspire collective action for a healthy ocean and a stable climate.

Dr. Agyekumhene explained that the heat removed from the Earth’s surface helps prevent the atmosphere from overheating.

“Carbon dioxide is the major constituent of all human-produced greenhouse gases and is responsible for about 80% of the total heating on the planet. The oceans absorb about 25–30% of human-generated CO₂ emissions annually, thereby reducing the amount of heat trapped in the atmosphere.

These functions of the ocean help to prevent the earth from excessively heating and ‘cooking’ all living things,” he said. Dr. Agyekumhene noted that the main sources of ocean pollution come from land-based human activities, with plastic pollution being the most significant contributor—caused by littering, poorly managed landfills, and stormwater runoff.

He further stated that microplastics from synthetic clothing, cosmetics, and degraded plastic debris contribute significantly to marine pollution.

In addition to plastics, he identified other harmful substances such as fertilizers (nitrogen and phosphorus), pesticides, herbicides, industrial chemical discharges, untreated sewage, and wastewater as toxic to marine life.

“Such activities not only increase the risk of disease in marine organisms but also threaten human health and endanger species like sea turtles, seals, dolphins, sharks, and seabirds,” he said.

He added that plastic materials such as bags and fishing nets can trap and kill marine animals.

Dr. Agyekumhene warned that if human-induced pollution is not addressed, it will degrade water quality, damage marine habitats, and ultimately reduce marine biodiversity and population. He therefore called on institutions, individuals, and relevant agencies to help protect the sea and refrain from practices that destroy marine ecosystems and harm human well-being.

He also emphasized the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic waste and encouraged the use of alternatives like reusable water bottles, shopping bags, and food containers to curb sea pollution.

“Ghanaians should be better stewards of our natural forests to help reduce CO₂ levels in the atmosphere. Reducing the rate of deforestation is key to addressing climate change.”

Dr. Agyekumhene highlighted the need for stakeholders—including agencies, individuals, and the media—to raise continuous awareness in schools and communities about the impact of human activities on the sea and the broader environment.

“Let’s educate others through our social media platforms and take action to protect the ocean by engaging in activities that promote ocean health.”

“Avoid dumping on the beach or into the sea, regulate the use of agrochemicals, and help clean the beaches,” he added.

Dr. Agyekumhene, an environmental and natural resources expert, stressed that such purposeful practices are critical to sustaining the environment and mitigating the impacts of climate change.