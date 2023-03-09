Help protect the rights of women – Traditional authorities urged

The role of traditional authorities in protecting the rights and welfare of women in our communities cannot be over emphasised, Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director of the Department of Gender, has noted.

She said the discrimination, stereotypes and violence perpetrated against women and girls were carried out under the guise of culture and traditions, hence traditional authorities who were the custodian of culture and traditions should help address the problem.

The Director said the pressing for gender equality “means we must begin to abolish or modify some of these practices that continue to subjugate women and prevent them from achieving their full potentials.”

Mrs Kpe, speaking at the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day-Tech Forum and Fair in Ho, said it was important for all to continue to recognise the important roles women played for the development of society and supported them.

She commended women in the country as they “have and are making valuable contributions in both the formal and informal sectors of Ghana’s economy.”

Dr Ernestina Korleki Tetteh, Projects Manager, STAR- GHANA Foundation, lauded the efforts of the Department of Gender in the region in championing the rights and welfare of women and girls.

She said STAR- GHANA Foundation was delighted to collaborate with the Department of Gender of Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection in the Volta Region to commemorate the Day.

Dr Tetteh said the STAR-Ghana Foundation embraced Gender Equality in all its forms and firmly demonstrated their commitment to this through comprehensive Gender Equality and Social Inclusion plan that guided all their operations and partnerships.

She said the theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” was apt as it aimed to recognise and celebrate women and girls, who were championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

“This is so well suited and well deserving because these women ventured in to ‘previously’ male dominated fields and possessed it, blazing the trail for present and future generations that this is indeed possible.”