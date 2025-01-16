Help Small Holder Farmers To Improve – Peasant Farmers To Gov’t

The President of the Peasant Farmers Association, of Ghana Wepia Awal Adugwala, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to render the needed support to Small Holders Farmers to improve their works.

He noted that an improvement in the works of small holders’ farmers would go a long way to help improve the country’s agriculture sector.

Speaking in an interview, President of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Wepia Awal Adugwala, noted that the agriculture sector generates greater income for Ghana’s economic growth and must be looked at consciously.

As an Association, Mr. Adugwala declared their readines to support the 24-hour initiative by the current administration for the betterment of the agric sector and the country as a whole.

“Small holder farmers’ involvement in the 24-hour Economic policy will be the provision of raw materials for the agro-based industries,” Mr. Adugwala noted.

He underscored the need for small holders Farmers to be at the centre of the 24-hour initiative implementation successful essential.

The Peasant Farmers Association, Ghana President, charged President Mahama and the yet to be announced minister for food and agriculture to ensure that farming inputs were directly distributed to farmers’ groups rather than through party boys.

“We shall be very happy if the incoming Minister for Food and Agriculture collaborates with small holder Farmers to help enhanced the agriculture sector. The Minister must collaborate with identifiable Farmer Association for the benefit of the agric sector, ” he disclosed.

In addressing the early drought in the northern regions, Mr. Adugwala charged President Mahama continue and improved the One-Village- One Dam initiative by the previous administration for the purpose of improving the agriculture sector.

“The Pwalugu Multi purpose dam is dear to our heart as an Association, and we are therefore pleading with President Mahama to ensure its successful implementation .

Mr. Adugwala also pleaded with President Mahama to intense the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) across the country to help sustain the numerous farms and also protect water bodies in the country.

According to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana President, it would be very important that the government introduces a tax relief on importation of all farming inputs to help promote the agriculture sector.