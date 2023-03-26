Help support the fight to end TB – Dr Gifty Amugi

Dr Gifty Amugi, the Deputy Director for Public Health, Ghana Health Service in the Western Region has encouraged families to support sufferers of Tuberculosis (TB) to seek proper healthcare.

She also stressed the need for sufferers and the public to improve their healthcare behaviour as many cases of TB go unreported in the country.

Dr Amugi further asked that TB should not be perceived as a disease of spiritual origin but rather a disease caused by a microorganism which usually infected the lungs and required immediate medical attention.

The Deputy Public Health Director told the Ghana News Agency during the Western Regional Celebration of this year’s World TB Day in Prestea under the theme: “Yes! We Can End TB.”

She noted that for Ghana to end TB by 2030, concerted efforts were needed, adding, “This will require that all unreported cases are identified and treated and there is zero stigmatization of TB sufferers,” she added.

She stressed that citizens should accept prophylactic treatment for TB when it becomes necessary to stall disease spread and called for support on health service vigilance in their communities for early detection of TB cases to curb disease spread.

The Deputy Public Health Director emphasised that TB, though deadly, was preventable and curable, adding that treatment for TB was available in health facilities and at no cost to the sufferer.

Dr Isaac Dasmani, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni – Valley noted that tuberculosis was prevalent in communities in and around the Municipality, hence, the need to raise awareness and educational campaigns to curtail spread.

Nana Nteboah Pra IV,The Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan Traditional area urged his subjects to visit the nearest health facility early to avoid needless deaths from tuberculosis.