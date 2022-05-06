Help tackle sand winning activities – Methodist Church petitions police

The Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has called on government and law enforcement agencies to, as a matter of urgency address sand winning activities in the Ga West Municipality and its environs.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Edusa-Eyison, the Diocesan Bishop, said the activities had led to the destruction of farms and the weakening of foundations of uncompleted structures.

“We, as a Church, petitions Government, the law enforcement agencies, notably the Police, to address this problem timeously. The people are terrified, and the Church is scared. This cannot go on forever,” he said.

Reverend Edusa-Eyison said this at the 4th Annual Synod Address of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana.

The Synod is an annual gathering of the Methodist Church in a Diocese, which highlights achievements and challenges in previous years and projects into the future.

Reverend Edusa-Eyison said the Church had a responsibility to address not only the spiritual but also social, political, economic and environmental concerns of communities.

He said with the degradation of the environment, people’s livelihoods were being threatened, saying, this would affect food production.

The Reverend stressed that: “What is even more dangerous is how the operations are carried out, with land guards wielding AK-47 riffles to scare off legitimate owners of the property.”

“This phenomenon has affected some of our members, including ministers who have had to escape for their lives,” he added.

The event was held on the theme, “Discipleship: Living the transformed life in Jesus Christ.”