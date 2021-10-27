Help the Police to consolidate peace and security – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Governing Council of the Ghana Police Service to provide the strategic direction that would enable the Service to consolidate peace and security in the country.

He urged the Council to help build a professional Police Service “that is accountable, responsive, transparent, trustworthy, respectful of fundamental human rights, and accommodates the concerns of the public.”

The President made the call when he swore into office the newly constituted Governing Council at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday.

Chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Police Council has the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, and a rep of the Ghana Bar Association; Mr Bram-Larbi Kwaku Esq, as members.

The others are COP Joseph Boakye Appiah, Retired Senior Officers Association, ACP Faustina Agyeiwaa K. Andoh-Kwofie, Ghana Police Service (Senior Rank), Inspector Felix Essuman, Ghana Police Service (Junior Rank), and two nominees of the President; Mr Hadih A. Bin Salih, and Madam Cecilia Eguakun.

The Council is mandated to advice the President on matters of policy relating to internal security and to make regulation for the efficient administration of the Police Service.

President Akufo-Addo implored the Council to execute its mandate for the benefit of the people, focus on policies that would promote the well-being of personnel, and help develop the Police Administration into a professional and disciplined body committed to service with integrity.

He assured of government’s determination to provide the requisite support to ensure that the Council succeeds in promoting a Police Service deserved by the people of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said his government, since assumption of office in 2017, had provided the largest logistical support to the Police Service in its history.

“We have put in place far-reaching measures to improve the quality of the Police Service and the welfare of personnel and we will continue to do more in the coming years. The Police Council should help us to achieve this goal,” he said.

The Police Administration must be allowed to maintain its neutrality and professionalism guaranteed under the Constitution, he said.

“As President, and together with you as the Police Council, we must ensure that the police is left to focus on its core mandate, which is to protect and serve.’’ the President said.

“I envisage a Police Service that goes about its duty of protecting ordinary citizens, confident that there would be no interference from the powers that be.”

Vice President Bawunia commended the President for the confidence reposed in the Council and assured that it would deliver on its mandate.

“We are fully aware of the arduous task in the world of complexity and accelerating change and wish to assure your Excellency and the good people of Ghana that we will work hard to leverage the image of the Ghana Police Service into an excellent status in line with the vision and mission of its transformation agenda,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said the Council would roll out the requisite strategic interventions to enable the Police Administration to deliver on its core mandate of maintaining law and order.

“Indeed, the growth and development of our country and improved living standards of citizens that come with it depend on the public safety and security measures that is put in place to guarantee an environment that protects lives and property,” the Vice President said.