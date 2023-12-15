Help women win upcoming assembly elections – aspirant

Ms Anita Gyedu, a 43-year-old teacher has appealed to women to vote for her on December 19, to represent the Ogua electoral area in New Juaben North Municipality.

She said the time had come for women to be allowed to participate in local governance at that level to increase women’s representation to propel development.

Ms Gyedu, who is contesting with three other men said it was time for women to be supported to go to the assemblies adding, “it should not always be the men, women must support their own to increase the numbers.”

She told the Ghana News Agency under the “women’s Profile” in an interview that it was her first time contesting in the District Level Election and her motivation was to increase women’s participation.

She said her focus would be towards promoting quality education and good sanitation practices among the people within the Oguaa Electoral Area, to improve their wellbeing.

Ms Gyedu said women could deliver good results in anything they set their minds and appealed to residents in the Oguaa Electoral Area to support her by going out in their numbers to vote for her come December 19.