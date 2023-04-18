Help your PWD relatives reach their full potentials – Ketu-North MCE

Dr Anthony Avorgbedor, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu North has urged the public to help their relatives with disabilities reach their full potentials for far reaching positive implications.

He said conditions of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) must not be seen as inability but rather, a compelling reason to give them the necessary support to venture into businesses, acquire skills or have formal education just like people without disabilities so they could become financially independent and useful to society.

Dr Avorgbedor made the call at a ceremony at Dzodze organised by Duamenefa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation promoting peaceful coexistence, to present Costheta Educational Support Fund awards to some students and, to hand over sewing machines donated by Treasure of His Eyes to some single mothers.

The twin event saw 20 brilliant but needy Christian students from various institutions receive cash amount of GH¢1,500.00 and a certificate each with an added Ipad for the best awardee and, a sewing machine each donated to nine single mothers to ply their trade with.

Dr Avorgbedor who was reacting to an announcement by Mr Emmanuel Ketaman Evortepe, Executive President of Duamenefa Foundation that the Foundation would in September this year, partner another group purposely to support PWDs, spoke against keeping special needs children and dependent adults indoors and isolated from society.

“… do not keep them indoors. Help to develop their potential. We also need to register them with the Assembly to receive support. As you may be aware, currently, we do not just give out money, but we use the Disability Fund to support PWDs with whatever they request to enable them to enjoy decent livelihood,” the MCE said.