Helping Hand TV show marks 10th anniversary

The Helping Hands TV Show has marked the 10th anniversary of advocacy for Persons with Disability (PWDs) through the media.

The show was launched in 2012 by Bishop Dr. Charles C. Hackman, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization which for the past decade has brought dignity to disability through several socio-economic interventions for individuals, families, and institutions in the disability community.

Bishop Hackman in acknowledgment of the anniversary of the Helping Hands TV Show told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema, that the platform had served as an ardent advocate for the disability community in Ghana.

He said the foundation was committed to promoting the well-being of PWDs by initiating projects centered on identifying, developing, and magnifying their abilities.

He said the TV Show was born out of the countless unfair tendencies against PWDs and misconceptions about disability in an extension which arose the fervent media advocacy project.

The media was asserted to be engaged as the best way to mitigate the inequalities and create an enabling environment to protect the vulnerable in society, Bishop Hackman stated.

He said Helping Hands TV Show brought forward pertinent issues for the enlightenment of all, ranging from personal experiences to topics on education, sports, entertainment, health, advocacy, and more.

Known as the Voice of Ability on-air for disability, Bishop Hackman has for the past decade illuminated the extraordinary stories of perseverance and resilience of PWDs despite physical, cultural, and systematic barriers confronted.

The H4P Organization team stated, “Congratulate Bishop Hackman for advocating the rights of persons with disability and giving a strong voice to the disability community in Ghana for the decades. Indeed, there is an ability in every disability”.

Over the period, H4P has organized Youth Empowerment Seminars for Persons with Disability, held Annual Sports Competition for Special Schools in Ghana, provided business start-up capital for Persons with Disability, and offered Voice to the disability community in the media through the Television Show.

It has also engaged in educating the public on Disability, offered scholarships to students with disability, and gave financial support to families of persons with disability.

The H4P foundation has also undertaken Anti-Malaria Campaign through free distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) to residents in deprived areas, organized Health Seminars for health personnel on Malaria, and held public education programmes on Malaria.