Helping Solve Global Issues That Affect Developing Countries

At a Belgium -Sino (China) Partnership in solving Maternal Health issues around the world conference held in China, under the auspices of the United Nations, chaired by the UN Resident Coordinator Mr.Siddharth Chatterjee.

Her Excellency Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, the Deputy Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China played a pivotal role in bringing to the fore challenges women in developing countries face in maternal healthcare delivery, Ghana being no exception.

Her Excellency Afriyieh highlighted the following points and admonished the conference to help find solutions to those challenges.

1.Over 300,000 women die each year during pregnancy and child birth.

2. Countless others experience discrimination, ill-treatment and abuse during maternal healthcare delivery.

3.Inadequate access to healthcare services and under investment in guaranteeing universal access to care.

H.E, working for Ablekuma North and Ghana.

By Dominic Owoahene Acheampong

Ablekuma North constituency