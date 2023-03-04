Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituents commend MP for being a ‘servant leader’Residents in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central Region have commended the member of parliament Bright Wireko – Brobby for being a ‘servant leader.’

The residents say the MP has defied the pressure that comes with his job in parliament and in the executive arm of government and dedicated a substantial amount of his time and energy to advancing the welfare of the constituents.

The residents say he has not only been effective in representing them in parliament but has also

done exceedingly well in bringing development to the area.

“He is a servant leader, who will not sleep to ensure that our welfare is improved,”, said Yaa

Boapea, one of the elders in the constituency.

Another community leader Nana Ayebeng I who is the Odikro for the Twifo Nsuaem community said the MP has set an enviable record for himself and the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.

“Even when he was a private lawyer, before his elevation to represent his people as Member of Parliament, Hon. Bright Wireko – Brobby had shown signs that he will be a level-headed MP. He is humble and has a lot of respect for his constituents,” he said.

The community leaders commended the MP for initiating and supporting various projects such as the building of a police station at Jukwa, the National Health Insurance Authority office complex, and the law court complex at Hemang.

They also commended the MP for reshaping community roads in the district, rehabilitating

markets, paying fees for students across all levels of education, and refurbishing schools and hospitals, among others.

They believe the MP who is also Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations is with no iota of doubt a blueprint that other MPs should emulate to help improve upon the lives of their constituents.

Another community leader Elizabeth Darquah has also been commending the MP for prioritizing the interest of the youth, including constructing multipurpose community centers and offering skills development opportunities to help a lot more young people get job opportunities.

In response, Mr. Wireko Brobby said he believes he is just doing his job. “Helping people is my spirit. It is my home and I cannot be happy seeing my people suffering while I can do

something,” he said.

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben Jr.