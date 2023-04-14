Hemang Lower Denkyira MP calls for unity of purpose among delegates

The Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central Region Bright Wireko – Brobby, has charged party delegates in his constituency to foster unity of purpose to assist the party recapture political power in the 2024 general elections.

He advised members of the Party particularly the delegates not to do anything that would drag the image of the Party into the mud.

He reminded the council of elders, patrons, and delegates that the much-anticipated victory ahead of the party required unity, sacrifices, dedication, and commitment from them.

Lawyer Bright Wireko – Brobby was speaking at a reflection meeting organized by constituency executives and the MP to discuss party unity going into the 2024 general elections.

He admonished the rank and file of the party to close ranks and direct all energies toward the umbrella, in an apparent reference to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 general elections.

“I am just doing my job; helping people is my spirit and this constituency is my home and I cannot be happy seeing my people suffering while I can do something.

“I will continue to use my share of the common fund for developmental projects, create jobs and continue to support the needy but brilliant students to complete their education,” he said.

Constituency Chairman Hon. Abubakar Farouk said the party must win the 2024 elections hence the need for its delegates to work with their current Member of Parliament to remain in parliament.

“Make no mistakes, don’t take anything for granted. We are up against a very formidable opposition party.

Naturally, they will resort to anything, but if we are united, selfless, and eschew arrogance, those of us particularly in executive positions; if we work with the people, if we keep in touch with our base, if we get a party behind us, come 2024, we shall remain in power and raise the level.

“This reflection meeting is to consult you delegates, to network and to prepare the party for victory both at constituency and presidential level.

“We need to ginger ourselves irrespective of our agitations, irrespective of lies, irrespective of deliberate distortions of what we are doing.

“Lawyer Bright Wireko – Brobby is a servant leader, who will not sleep to ensure that our welfare and development is improved.

“Our MP has set an enviable record for himself and the New Patriotic Party in the constituency; he is humble and has a lot of respect for his constituents.

“Our MP is initiating and supporting various projects such as the building of a police station at Jukwa, the National Health Insurance Authority office complex and law court complex at Hemang, reshaping community roads in the district, rehabilitating markets, paying fees for students across all levels of education, and refurbishing schools and hospitals, among others.

“The 2024 elections is going to be tough and there is a need to provide a competent candidate who will be able to compete and overcome all other candidates; this is the time he needs our support and vote for us to break the eight” he added.

Present at the reflection meeting were Daniel Anane Otoo (1st Vice Chairman), Peter Ofori (2nd Vice Chairman), Timothy Terry Tweneboah (Former Chairman), Francis Asare (Regional Treasure) Faustina Ampah (Women Organizer), Linda Amissah (Deputy Women Organizer), Pious Gyabeng (Youth Organizer), Samuel Baidoo (Deputy Organizer), Isaac Ofori Donkor (Communications Officer), Bernard Nana Ayebeng (Secretary), Abu Iddrissu (NASARA Coordinator), Alhaji Mohammed Saani (Deputy NASARA Coordinator) and Vida Oduro (Deputy Organizer).

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben Jr.