Hemang Lower Denkyira MP donates to Adiyaw  health facility 

The Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency, Bright Wireko – Brobby has donated medical materials worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the health facility in the Adiyaw community to boost quality healthcare delivery in the area.

The items donated to the Adiyaw CHPS Compound include a detention bed, weighing and infant scales, resuscitation tray, partitioning screen, and BP apparatus. The rest of the items are packs of surgical examination gloves, gauze, cotton, syringes, and needles, among others.

Phidelia Antwi who is the New Patriotic Party’s Assistant Secretary donated the items to the health facility on behalf of the MP. She said the MP donated the items because he is passionate about ensuring residents get quality healthcare delivery. “Our honourable MP wants to bring quality health care delivery to the doorsteps of people in the constituency,” she said.

Hemang Lower Denkyira District Health Director Dr. Salifu Bawa said the donation is a very timely effort as such materials are critical for the delivery of quality health care to the people. He is confident the donation will encourage residents to seek critical care in a timely and quick manner always.

“Modern equipment with professional health officials attracts nursing mothers to seek medical treatment as soon as they feel they are not feeling well,” he said.

Traditional leaders in the area and residents have been commending the MP for the gesture. Nana Agyei, the Odikro of Mmaniaye thanked the MP and assured him the materials will be put to good use for the benefit of the people.

“We have been waiting for the government to come to equip the facility but it was taking years and health officials didn’t know what to do. We are very excited today that Hon. Wireko – Brobby has come to our aid. This is his personal resources from his own pocket. This is love indeed,” he said.

Story by Nana Yaw Reuben