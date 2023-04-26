Hemang Lower Denkyira MP Supports Muslim Community With Food Items

The Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency, Bright Wireko – Brobbey, has donated assorted food items worth GHC40,000.00 to the Muslim community in the constituency.

The food items include bags of rice and cartons of cooking oil.

The NPP Constituency Chairman for Hemang Lower Denkyira, Hon. Abubakar Farouk, who made the donation on behalf of the Member of Parliament, said the donation formed part of his usual support to the Muslim community in the constituency during the holy period of Ramadan.

He said the donation will also help deepen the bond between the MP and the Muslim community.

Mr. Farouk expressed gratitude to the Muslim community in the constituency for their fervent prayers for the country and especially for the MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

He entreated them to remember the NPP in their prayers as the party prepared for the 2024 elections.

The NASARA coordinator Mr. Abu Iddrisu and his Deputy Alhaji Saani, who received the items on behalf of the Muslim community were full of praise for the MP and assured that the items would benefit all Muslims in the constituency.

“We thank our MP for his routine kindness and support. All we want to say is God richly bless him,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben