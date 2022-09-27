Hendon Club supports Golf development in Ghana

Hendon Golf Club in London, has donated some golf equipment to Captain One Golf Society.

The donation is to support the development of juvenile golf in Ghana.

The equipment which was presented to the President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah, is geared towards the promotion and growth of the Captain One Golf Society and golf in Ghana.

Presenting the items to Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Matt Deal, Head Professional at Hendon Golf Club said, “the members of Hendon Golf Club were very pleased that the equipment they donated would be used to promote golf in Ghana and hope that many people are introduced to the wonderful sport”.

The golf club donated practice balls, trolleys, shoes, clubs, and bags for the development of the sport.

Mr. Appiah on his part thanked the members for their kind gesture and assured them that the equipment would be used for its intended purpose.

He mentioned that Captain One Golf Society has a kid’s golf development programme across the various golf clubs in Ghana therefore the donated items would be distributed to help train the young kids in the sport.

He called for more support and urged Ghanaians to debunk the notion that golf was a sport for the elite and the rich.

In attendance was the captain of Akwaaba Golf Society UK, Patrick Agbeyo, who also thanked the Club on behalf of Captain One Golf Society and requested that other Golf clubs do the same to help with the development of golf.