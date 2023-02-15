Henok Muluebrhan defends tittle in road races at CAC Champion

Eritrean Henok Muluebrhan has defended his Elite Men’s Road Race title at the just ended African Cycling Confederation (CAC) Championships held in Accra, Ghana.

Muluebrhan overpowered his competitors in a sprint at the end of the 11 laps over 132 km race in an average speed of 42.29kmh after his success in Sharm El Sheikh last year at Egypt.

The defending champion crossed the finish line first in three hours, four minutes 27 second, edging out Algeria’s Yacine Hamza in second and Morocco’s Acharf Ed Doghmy in third place.

The victory added to Mulubrhan’s bronze in the men’s time trial and silver in the team time trial in the tournament.

In the 72 km over over laps with an average speed of 35.82kmh of the Ellite Women’s Road Race, Nigeria’s Ese Upkeseraye prevailed in a sprint to triumph in two hours, 36 second followed by Burkinabe’s Ese Upkeseraye Awa Bamogo who mounted the podium after finishing fourth in the individual and team time trial, earning him silver medal.

While the bronze medal went to Mauritius’ Lucie de Marigny-Lagesse.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Muluebrhan expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the support given him throughout the competition.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank Eritreans and all my fans across Africa, it is not easy to become a champion but with the trust and confidence they have in me I was able to defend the title once again.

Cycling is my profession, I don’t do any work aside riding, so I have been training hard, I also enjoyed riding bike.

“I want to thank Ghana for hosting this year’s competition, I like the place because it is a beautiful country with peace loving people.

“African Cycling is now getting better and tough so I need to work more harder than I do because I want to win more medals for my country and Africa as a whole in the future.”

The CAC para-cycling Road Continental Championships continue on Thursday and run until Friday, February 17, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.