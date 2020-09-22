Taekwondo duo, Henrietta Armah, and Benson Addo have emerged as the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) female and male Taekwondo athletes of the year respectively.

Armah, a level 400 University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) student offering Bsc Accounting was given the accolade for her outstanding performance in the year under review.

The Black Belt athlete won gold and silver at the 2019 Korea Ambassadors Cup, Taekwondo World Championship in Muju Korea, and Nigeria Open respectively. She followed these performances by reaching the quarter-finals at the African Games in Rabat.

Her male counterpart, Addo, a graduate of Accra Technical University who has a degree in Building Technology reached round of 32 in both the Nigerian Open and African Games to grab the outstanding athlete accolade.

The 45th MTN SWAG awards would be held at the SWISS Spirit Alisa Hotel on October 10, 2020, with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

The SWAG Awards, the longest-running award scheme in Ghana rewards top-performing Sportsmen and Women over the year and recognises the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.