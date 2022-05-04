Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo Takes Over As Zenith Bank MD

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has appointed Mr Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank.

He takes over from Mr Anthony Akindele Ogunranti who has been promoted to the position of Executive Director at Zenith Bank Plc.

Until his new appointment, the former Executive Director in charge of Business Development and Treasury at Zenith Bank UK, was the Executive Director of Zenith Bank Ghana.

He is assuming the new role with over 24 years diverse wealth of experience in banking, spanning across various business development functions.

He is expected to champion the Bank’s quest of being the market leader in the Ghanaian banking industry, and facilitate the replication of the successes achieved in Zenith Plc, Zenith UK, and Zenith Bank Ghana.

The Bank, in a statement, said: “As an astute banker and a dynamic leader with resilient passion for the Zenith brand, the Bank believes that Mr Onwuzurigbo will bring to bear his expertise and significantly contribute to the growth of the brand in Ghana.”

It added that: “Mr Onwuzurigbo comes into this role with great enthusiasm and passion to lead the Zenith Bank Ghana team to another level of exceptional performance in all parameters.”

With the appointment of Mr Onwuzurigbo as the MD/CEO, the Bank said, it would: “Continue to engage with its customers and proffer innovative solutions that cater to their unique financial needs.”

Mr Onwuzurigbo has held Senior Management positions ranging from Head of Operations, Head of Marketing, Branch Management, Regional/Zonal Management, Head of Inspection and Deputy Group Chief Inspector in Zenith Bank Plc.

He has also served as the Head of Internal Audit of Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited (a subsidiary of Zenith Bank PLC), as well as the Pioneer Head of Internal Audit in Zenith Bank (UK) Ltd.

The Chartered Accountant holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (UK), Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Nigeria, Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria, and Member of the Financial Reporting Council.

He holds professional certifications and qualifications in Accounting, Taxation Banking as well as International Trade Finance.

He has attended various courses in Leadership, Strategy, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and General Banking Practices at the London Business School, Euromoney, Lagos Business School, and Financial Institution Training Centre, Nigeria (FITC).

Prior to joining Zenith Bank, he worked in audit practice and consultancy with Coopers and Lybrands (now Price Waterhouse Coopers).