The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation will on November 3, 2020, launch a campaign to mobilise 1,000 wheelchairs and walking aids from each of the 16 regions for persons with mobility disabilities.

The campaign is aimed at mobilizing national and international support for a minimum of 16,000 wheelchairs and walking aids for persons with mobility disabilities in the country.

Mrs. Otiko Afisa Djaba, The Executive Director of the Foundation, at a press conference in Accra, urged the media to be the voice of persons living with disabilities and highlight their plights for redress.

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said persons living with disabilities had human rights, hence, the need to demonstrate love and compassion towards them.

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, emphasized the need to increase awareness and start a revolution to change the negative attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

He, therefore, appealed to the media to collaborate with the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation “in this revolution by speaking up on disability rights issues and bringing them to the front burner of national discourse.”

Dr. Augustina Naami, the Chairperson of the Foundation’s Planning Committee reechoed the need to be “mindful of our attitudes towards persons with disabilities.”

She appealed to stakeholders and Government to provide a place where persons with mobility disabilities could repair their faulty wheelchairs.