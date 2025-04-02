Henry Okyere Jnr. supports Muslims towards the celebration of Eid-Ul Fltr

The Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association who double as the President of the Ghana Auto Parts Dealers Association, Mr. Henry Okyere Jnr. has donated assorted food items to the Muslim community in Abossy Okai and its immediate environs.

The gesture is to support Muslims towards their preparations in the celebration of the Eid-Ul Fitr festival on the Islamic calendar marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The food items include hundreds of bags of rice, cartons of oil, and boxes of tin fish (sardines), among others.

Speaking to the media shortly after the donation, Mr. Henry Okyere Jnr. said the donation forms part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the community his company operates in the bid to give back to society.

He said the donation is the second in the series of supporting Muslims in the celebration of their annual Eid-Ul Fitr festival in Abossey Okai, adding that Muslims are our brothers and sisters in every community.

Mr. Henry Okyere Jnr. said the donation is for the less privileged in the society and explained, however, that they must also have a fair enjoyment of the festival since not everyone can afford to make the occasion a memorable one.

According to him, the bond of friendship between the two religious sects has been very mutual and cordial, and he prays that the unity must continue to prevail at all times in our respective communities across the country for absolute peace and harmony to prevail.

He used the occasion to advise traders in the business enclave to periodically check their electrical wiring in the bid to avoid fire outbreaks since it has become rampant at market places across the country.

Receiving the items, the leaders of the Muslim community expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Henry Okyere Jnr. for his kind gesture and urged others to emulate his shining example.

Prayers in these regards were offered to the Chairman and his delegation for Allah’s blessings upon his company and all traders in the business enclave and the country at large.

Report by Ben LARYEA