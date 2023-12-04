Henry Owoo Thanks All For Support At 2023 Charity Health Walk

Mr. Henry Owoo, Founder and CEO of the Cartel Foundation has sent his sincere appreciations to all who participated and ended the 2023 massive Charity Health Walk.

He said the awareness has been very encouraging and the people of Ablekuma South and surrounding area have to benefit from ideas and creatives of influential people in the communities.

He acknowledged that it was real, massive and interesting as well as entertaining with people benefiting from the physical activity and socializing.

According to Mr. Owoo, the next programme would be free health screening in March next year for the people of Mamprobi, Sempe, Korle Bu, Korle Gonno, Chorkor and surrounding areas.

Cartel Foundation projects include Medical Equipment And Supplies and Sports Talent Discovery – Football Gala Tournament, Mamprobi, Accra as well as the annual Charity Health Walk.

The Cartel Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Cartel Group, a conglomerate made up of real estate, construction, and logistics subsidiaries.

The mission of the foundation is to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana.

The Foundation’s supports include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities.

Mrs Agnes Helena Owoo, Co Founder of Cartel also commended the females whose presence made the event so colourful.