Henry Sarfo Asamani-Yiadom promises to focus on job creation

Mr Henry Sarfo Asamani-Yiadom, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East Constituency, said he will engage the services of a consultant to prepare an employment creation plan for the Constituency.

He said this masterplan would help to profile the large army of unemployed people for easy placement when the opportunity availed itself.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the aspirant promised to introduce youth mentorship programmes to the area for many young ones could learn to become great men and women in the future.

He again emphasised some key areas to include creating decent and sustainable jobs for the youth and investing in young ones to have access to free sponsorship.

The aspirant also promised to tackle healthcare to ensure the observance of good sanitation and environmental hygiene throughout the Constituency to solve the problem of both liquid and solid waste disposal in the area, which posed a health risk for the people.

He mentioned road infrastructure, potable water, sustainable jobs for the constituency and rural electrification as areas of major concerns of the people.

Mr Yiadom told the GNA that he would work hard to justify the mandate given to him after the primaries and lead the NDC to victory in the 2024 general elections.