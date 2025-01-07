Herbert Krapa Criticizes John Jinapor Over Load Shedding Claims

Former Minister for Energy, Herbert Krapa, has dismissed claims by John Jinapor, Co-chair of the Akufo-Addo–Mahama transition team’s sub-committee on Energy and Natural Resources, that Ghana is on the brink of a power crisis due to depleting fuel stocks.

Krapa’s comments, made in a Facebook post on January 7, 2025, directly challenge Jinapor’s warning that “massive load shedding looms” as Ghana’s fuel reserves dwindle.

Jinapor’s remarks came amid concerns over the maintenance of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo), scheduled for January 20 to February 16, 2025, which is expected to impact the country’s gas supply. He claimed that the Akufo-Addo administration had failed to adequately restock Ghana’s fuel reserves, thereby leaving the incoming government unprepared for potential power shortages.

In response, Krapa, who served as Energy Minister under President Akufo-Addo, strongly refuted Jinapor’s claims. He argued that load shedding is typically the result of technical failures or mismanagement, not a lack of fuel. Krapa also pointed out that the Akufo-Addo government had secured light crude oil and heavy fuel oil stocks before leaving office, ensuring that power generation could continue smoothly.

Krapa criticized Jinapor’s approach, accusing him of misrepresenting the situation and failing to acknowledge the strides made by the outgoing government to ensure energy security. “The responsibility of the new administration is to not only procure more liquid fuel but also plan competently to avert power supply disruptions,” Krapa stated, calling for the Mahama administration to focus on practical solutions rather than shifting blame.

Jinapor, on the other hand, painted a bleak picture of Ghana’s energy future, claiming that the country could face a significant power supply deficit of around 1,000 MW if the fuel shortage issue is not addressed. He also alleged that the decision to delay the pipeline maintenance, originally scheduled for October 2024, was politically motivated and has left the country vulnerable to a major energy crisis.

The energy sector is emerging as a key battleground for the new government, with both the NDC and NPP accusing each other of mismanagement. While Krapa’s defense of the Akufo-Addo administration highlights efforts to secure fuel supplies and maintain power stability, Jinapor’s warning signals a possible breakdown in the country’s energy infrastructure, exacerbated by the delayed pipeline maintenance.

The debate underscores the challenges faced by Ghana’s incoming leadership in managing the country’s complex energy needs. As the Mahama administration takes the reins, it will need to quickly address these concerns and ensure that the transition is handled without disruption to Ghana’s power supply. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the new government can live up to the energy stability claims made by the previous administration or whether the country will indeed face the power shortages feared by Jinapor.

As Ghana prepares for a potential energy crisis, Krapa’s call for competence in managing the sector serves as both a critique of the current opposition’s rhetoric and a reminder of the difficulties the Mahama administration will face in fulfilling its promises to keep the lights on.