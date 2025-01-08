Herbert Krapa Urges NDC Government to Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply

Former Energy Minister Herbert Krapa has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to take decisive action in ensuring that Ghana experiences uninterrupted power supply, just as the previous administration did over the past eight years.

His remarks come in the wake of claims by John Jinapor, an NDC member, suggesting that there was no fuel available to power the country for two days.

In a strong rebuttal, Krapa dismissed the fuel shortage allegations, emphasizing that the government of President Akufo-Addo left behind adequate fuel reserves. According to Krapa, before leaving office, the administration ensured that light crude oil stocks were in place for power generation at Cenpower, while AKSA continued to receive deliveries of heavy fuel oil for its power plants. “This fact is easily verifiable with a phone call to both power plants,” he added, seeking to dispel any doubts about the availability of fuel at the time of the handover.

Krapa urged the current government to not only continue securing fuel supplies, especially liquid fuel to complement natural gas, but also to plan effectively to prevent power disruptions in the future. He highlighted that during their tenure, the Akufo-Addo government was able to manage the energy sector effectively, even through difficult periods, ensuring a consistent supply of electricity for the people of Ghana.

As the country grapples with power challenges, Krapa’s call for competence and responsibility in managing the energy sector underscores the importance of proactive planning. “We did it, and they can do it too, if they can,” Krapa asserted, pointing to the success of the previous administration in maintaining power for eight years despite various challenges. His comments urge the NDC government to focus on solutions rather than engage in what he described as “needless finger pointing.”

The situation brings to the forefront the delicate balance required to ensure stable power supply in Ghana, and Krapa’s words serve as a reminder of the importance of forward-thinking strategies and efficient management in the energy sector. The NDC government now faces the task of delivering on its promises of consistent electricity supply while avoiding the pitfalls of the past.

Read His Statement Below

KEEP THE LIGHTS ON AS WE DID, YOU ARE IN GOVERNMENT

I have read a statement from Hon. John Jinapor (MP), Co-Chairman of the Transition Team sub-committee on Energy and Natural Resources, in which he claims that “massive load shedding looms as Ghana’s fuel stock depletes” and seeks to blame His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and his government for it.

Mr. Jinapor is wrong. Load shedding does not “loom”. It is caused either by technical or emergency power generation issues or a lack of competence in managing the power sector. Mr. Jinapor seems to be haunted clearly by the latter.

By the time of leaving office, President Akufo-Addo’s government left in stock, light crude oil which Cenpower currently generates power with, whilst AKSA continues to take delivery of heavy fuel oil which it generates power with. This fact is easily verifiable with a phone call to both power plants. The responsibility of the new administration is to not only procure more liquid fuel to keep the lights on, whenever liquid fuel becomes required to complement gas supply, but also plan competently to avert power supply disruptions. We did it and they can do it too, if they can.

The NDC government should get to work as we did, the reason we kept the lights on for eight years, regardless of the difficult times, and stop the needless finger pointing. That is not the way we kept the lights on.

HERBERT KRAPA

FORMER MINISTER FOR ENERGY