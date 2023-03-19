Herbert Mensah Elected as President of Rugby Africa

Mr. Herbert Mensah from Ghana has been elected as the new President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of Rugby in Africa.

This was at the Rugby Africa Executive Committee Elections held on 18th March 2023.

Mr. Mensah, who is known for his passion for the sport and his extensive experience in sports administration, would lead the continent’s rugby governing body in the next four years.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Mensah reiterated his passionate vision for the growth of African Rugby.

He highlighted that his priority would be to continue the work he had already begun, helping rugby progress and grow not just in Africa, but globally.

Mr. Mensah emphasized his business experience and stated that he would apply it to Rugby Africa, to generate revenues and development opportunities for all member associations.

He said, “As we embark on this journey, I want us to project rugby as an alternative team sport, gain financial independence and improve the World Rugby Elite Program. My aim is to make Rugby Africa the gold standard for sports administration in the African continent.”

Rugby fans across the continent would be delighted by Mr. Mensah’s vision, which aims to raise the level of African rugby internationally.

He added, “My vision for the next four years is to foster an all-inclusive competition framework that would provide members equal opportunities to grow and develop. I am also determined to build a positive and strong brand for Rugby Africa, expand the women’s rugby program, and provide a national stadium for each member association.”

Mr. Mensah is a well-known figure in Ghanaian and international sports administration.

He has been a driving force for the development and growth of Rugby in Ghana, and his contribution to the sport’s progress in the sub-Saharan region has been significant.

His vast experience in sports administration and leadership, coupled with his passion for rugby, positions him well to lead Rugby Africa through its next phase of growth and development.

Under his leadership, we can expect to see more investment in rugby development programs, increased participation of African nations in international tournaments, and greater visibility of rugby in mainstream media.

With Mr. Mensah at the helm, Rugby Africa is poised for growth and development, and his team’s collective experience and vision for African rugby bodes well for the continent.