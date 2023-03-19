Herbert Mensah elected Rugby Africa President

Ghana’s Herbert Mensah was elected the new President of Rugby Africa on Saturday, March 18.

With the 32 votes cast at the conference to decide between Herbert and his only challenger, Uganda’s Andrew Owuo as to who should succeed outgoing President Khalid Babou of Tunisia, 30 votes went in Herbert’s favour, one for Owuo, with the other being counted as spoilt ballot.

Herbert Mensah has been elected as the new President of Rugby Africa for the next four years during the organization’s AGM in Cape Town, South Africa.

Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby, was nominated by Nigeria Rugby and seconded by Botswana Rugby with the massive support of French and English West Africa, Southern, central and northern Africa, in recognition of his massive transformation of the game in Ghana.

Herbert Mensah also received the official endorsement of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority and other sporting authorities.

He has been congratulated by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).