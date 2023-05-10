Herbert Mensah leads May 9 Walk to remember disaster victims

May 9 2023: Remembrance March For May 9 Stadium Disaster Victims

Theme for 2023 – Changing Lives

Families of the victims of the May 9 stadium disaster and the physically challenged community

This year’s May 9 memorial events in Ghana witnessed participation from families and their children who received support for surgeries on their hole-in-heart disease. The formerly sick children benefited from cash donations between $6000-$14000 from the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation, who have pledged to pay for the high cost of treating some children in Ghana with a hole in heart disease for the next 10 years.

The Chinese charity foundation is named after 17-year-old Shen Yang, a hole-in-heart survivor and his brother, both sons of Chinese investor Shen Yan Chang, the founder and chairman of the SUNDA & KEDA International Group of Companies operating in Ghana.

It’s always a day of sadness and joy for me. Sadness at what happened to so many but happiness when we meet as a family. We must help brother and sister when we can and the price of bringing happiness surpasses everything!