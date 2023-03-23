Herbin’s Fashion Unveils Latest Collections

Herbin’s Fashion is a name associated with quality and attention to detail. This, combined with the items’ polished yet easygoing look, makes them extremely appealing. Their most recent collection is inspired by creativity and new ideas. Their goal is to let the world enjoy the colorful heritage and culture of Africa.

Herbin’s Fashion has launched its new collections.

Those who follow Herbert’s everyday clothes know that the designer frequently wears things from his own collections.

Regarding wholesale Jackets, African prints are always popular in the fashion world, and herbin’s Fashion jackets are no exception. This wild pattern can add a touch of glamor to any outfit. Although wearing Herbin’s Fashion jackets can be a lot of fun, it’s essential to do so correctly. Otherwise, you’ll look out of place.

If you’re looking to add a African print sweater to your wardrobe, there are a few tips to keep in mind to achieve the perfect look.

Herbin’s Fashion has added the following to its collection;

Ladies Dress Jacket

You will look adorable in their new Dress Jackets. Introducing their new OBAA SIMA and AHOUF3 dress jackets. The styles are cute, flattering and made with an African print to showcase the heritage and style of African Beauty. Available in all sizes!!! This is for only ladies!

Obaa Sima Dress Jacket

Obaa Sima Dress Jacket is an African featured jacket made with quality fabrics to express a classy and royal yet professional closet wear suitable for all casual/ formal occasions. Obaa Sima means Perfect lady from Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana. This Jacket is made for us the Amazing and Royal ones. Yes we dare to be different in a royal way.

Product Description:

* 100% Cotton

* Unique Fabric

* Casual/ Formal Ocassions

* Hands

* Neck

* All sizes available

Ahoufe Dress Jacket

Ahoufe Dress Jacket is an African featured jacket made with quality fabrics to express a classy and royal yet professional closet wear suitable for all casual/ formal occasions. Ahoufe means Beautiful from Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana. This Jacket is made for us the Beautiful and Royal ones. Yes we dare to be different in a royal way.

Product Description:

* 100% Cotton

* Unique Fabric

* Casual/ Formal Ocassions

* No hands

* Neck

* All sizes available

Odo Kwan (Love Pathway) T- Shirt

Odo Kwan ( Love Pathway) T – Shirt is made from quality African fabrics combined to present the beauty of African culture. Love is a beautiful thing and the path for which it walks is amazing to experience and enjoy every moment of it.

Royal Scarlet jacket

Royal Scarlet jacket is a bomber jacket created for comfort and fashion to suit all seasons. The jacket is best designed to compliment the luxurious lifestyle of our lovely customers and it is just the right jacket for both athletic, fashionable and casual occasions.

This is a unisex jacket

Fabric made of 80% cotton, 20% polyester

Body of jacket made with a plain black fabric

Long sleeve of jacket made from african ankara fabric

Borga-nie jacket

Borga-nie jacket is a bomber jacket created for the comfort and fashion to suit all for seasons. The jacket is best to designed for both athletic, fashionable and casual occasions.

This is a unisex jacket

Fabric is made of 80% cotton, 20% polyester

White jacket with a stripe of African fabric on the front and sleeves

Long sleeve jacket

Chase Auburn jacket

Chase Auburn jacket is a bomber jacket created for the comfort and fashion to suit all seasons. The jacket is best designed to compliment the luxurious life style of our lovely customers and it is just the right jacket for both athletic, fashionable and casual occasions.

This is a unisex jacket

Fabric is made of 80% cotton, 20% polyester

Body of jacket made with a plain black fabric

Long sleeve of jacket made from african ankara fabric

Herbin’s Fashion Hoodie

Purchase to enjoy one of our very best brand-made and styled hoodies. This hoodie is designed for the comfort of our customers keeping them warm and confident for the spring, fall, and winter. This hoodie has the Herbin’s Fashion logo on the back with a touch of African fabric on the love handles. Enjoy the confidence of Herbin’s Fashion. Heritage and Style

Kaftans

Purchase to enjoy one of our very best brand-made and styled Kaftan. This Kaftan is designed for the comfort of our customers keeping them simple and confident for all occasions. Enjoy the confidence of Herbin’s Fashion. Heritage and Style. This is a unisex product.

Aside from these newly released collections they also have a variety of clothes, from T-shirts, Polo shirts, and sweatshirts to dresses and blouses on its online store. It’s also an international business that ships to the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Ghana through its online store and Instagram page.

Stay tuned for more great designs and apparel from Herbin’s Fashion one of African designer.

