Herdsman attacked at Gomoa Potsin

A 20-year-old herdsman, Ismaila Fuseini has been attacked with a cutlass by a gang of four at Gomoa Dominase, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region for allegedly declining to sell some cattle at GHS 300 to them.

He received deep cuts on his head, arm, and the back.

A relative of the victim Kojo Mensah, who spoke to reporters said the victim narrated that he was approached by some four individuals who requested to buy some cattle at a price of GHS300, but he responded that the animals were owned by his brother and could not be sold while in the bush.

But the suspects were angered by the response and started butchering the victim who screamed for help, and they took to their heels upon realizing rescuers were approaching.

The victim who is receiving treatment at Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic said he identified two of the culprits who were settlers at Buduburam (Liberia Camp) in the same district.

The case has since been reported at Gomoa Potsin police station and a police source said investigations were ongoing.