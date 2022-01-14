Herdsman remanded for stealing

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded a 50-year-old herdsman into police custody for allegedly stealing three cattle at Mpasatia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Ibrahim Omar pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Nana Brew on January 19, this year.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that the accused was the caretaker of about 17 cattle belonging to one Nana Boakye Yiadom, the complainant.

She said on January 8 this year, at about 0430 hours, an unknown person called the complainant on the phone and informed him of the theft of the animals.

The complainant together with the accused then mounted a search for the animals but could not find them.

A report was, therefore, made to the Nkawie police and the accused was arrested for his involvement in the loss of the animals.

The prosecution said the accused in his caution statement, denied the charge but admitted that he left the animals in the kraal and went to sleep in his house on that fateful day.

The police charged and brought him before the court after investigations.