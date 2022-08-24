Herdsmen in Bono given one-week ultimatum to move cattle

The Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has directed herdsmen whose cattle graze around local and forest fringe communities in the region to move their animals.

The Council has, therefore, given the herdsmen one-week-ultimatum to do so, as a taskforce had been formed to comb, shoot and kill any cattle that would be sighted in the communities with effect from Monday, August 29, 2022.

The REGSEC took the decision after a meeting held on Tuesday in Sunyani in connection with the killing of some cattle at Adoe, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality of the region.

Some irate youth of Adoe went on rampage last Wednesday and killed some cattle which were causing extensive destruction of their farms and food produce.

The REGSEC however, announced it had since arrested and placed in police custody a suspect, Ernest Kwaku Adjei, who claimed ownership of the more than 2,000 cattle at Adoe, pending investigations.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency about the outcome of the meeting, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister and Chairperson of the REGSEC, said it was unacceptable for the herdsmen to allow their cattle to graze and destroy forest reserves and people’s property.

It was unlawful for owners to allow their animals to loiter in the towns, said said. And advised them to either confine or lose their stray animals.

She directed the police to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of the cattle at Adoe and submit their report to the REGSEC.