‘Here for Perfection’ commissions two wards for Manna Mission Hospital

The Here for Perfection (H4P), a non-governmental-organisation with focus on People with Disability, has commissioned two refurbished female wards of the Manna Mission Hospital at Teshie in Accra and donated some items to the Hospital in honour of the late Christina Anansiwa Hackman.

The two wards were christened: the Christina Hackman Female Ward and the Christina Hackman Lying-In Ward. The late Christina Hackman was the patroness of H4P.

The H4P adopted the wards to ensure that every woman who passed through Manna Mission Hospital received the best medical care, especially pregnant women.

Bishop Dr Charles Kofi Hackman, the Chief Executive Officer of H4P, said the late Christiana Hackman, when alive, had the vision to help the Teshie Community and PWDs, in particular, to improve their living conditions.

“She believed that if the development of the nation was left to the Government alone then a lot of things would be left undone,” he said, and that was what they were building on.

Mrs Linda Ablor, on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Management of Manna Mission Hospital, expressed gratitude to the H4P for renovating the wards, describing it “as a dream come true.”

The Hospital was a member of the Christian Health Association of Ghana and a non-profit Christian outreach ministry that promoted compassionate medical care, effective evangelism, and strategic community health development.

Mrs Juliana Mercy Anderson, who chaired the programme, revealed that the wards would be living testaments to the late Christina Anansiwa Hackman in addition to the recently launched Christina Hackman Impact Leadership Awards.