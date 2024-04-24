Herman Suede tells a tale of love & tension in “How Dare You”

Herman Suede kicks off his 2024 release run with a gripping tale of love and tension. Following up from his EP release “A Wonderful Time” in November 2023 focusing mainly on songs that kindle feelings of enjoyment, joy and fun, the young artist is back to talking about romance. Herman Suede is never one to shy away from creating art around the intricate dynamics involved in the process of love and courtship. Throughout Herman’s catalogue, he has always been vocal about the ways in which attraction and love is able to leave him disoriented, act out-of-character and even leave him over-committed to another individual.

“How Dare You” is a unique release from Herman as it reframes love into a kind of pain and discomfort, in which he questions his love interest’s audacity for having so much control over him with her beauty. He describes the feeling of losing himself, drifting away from other things which should take priority in his life, because he is so enamored with her.

Produced by G.V Made It, an 18-year-old Ghanaian producer, “How Dare You” is an Afrobeats song, with soothing guitar riffs and licks scattered throughout. The drum patterns and instruments are reminiscent of cultural dance folk tunes and all these factors come together to create a feeling of new-age highlife seen through the eyes of a Gen-Z artist. The beat compliments the song by giving it a jovial bounce to accentuate the joy that love brings, while Herman’s lyrics provide the tension and overwhelming nature of love that occurs internally with lovers. Herman also includes a popular Ga chant in the chorus of the song from the Homowo festival, a celebration to denote the end of hunger, which in this case, is a celebration of the end of not experiencing this kind of joy and excitement for an extended time.

“How Dare You” is surely a song for lovers all around the world, who share the same feelings as Herman when gazing upon their partners, love interests or even casual flings. This release will be the first of a series of releases from the artist, so fans can expect this year to be an exciting journey with Herman Suede.

Stream “How Dare You” here: https://onerpm.link/how-dare-you