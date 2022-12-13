Heroes in humanitarian services celebrated by WR Red Cross

The Western Regional Branch of the Ghana Red Cross Society has celebrated the contributions of some individuals, schools, and corporate organisations for their dedication to the course of humanity.

These individuals, corporate institutions and schools received citations, plaque, certificate, and some beverages as an appreciation for upholding the values and ethics of the Red Cross.

Mr. Frank Ofosu-Asante, the Western Regional Chairman of the Red Cross Society said the event: “Heroes Night” was initiated to applaud living legends volunteers who had worked timely in communities to promote the safety and sanctity of humanity.

“You have distinguished yourselves as volunteers and most especially committing to the values and ethics of your work to give off your best even at the peril of your lives sometimes…. I say a big ayekoo to you all for years of volunteerism and commitment”, he said.

The Regional Chairman later called for a more strengthened inter agency collaboration to sustain the many gains chalked in disaster management and relief supplies.

Mr. Benjamin Acquah, the Regional Manager for the Red Cross said the initiative was premised on the adage, “A country that does not honour its heroes was not worth dying for”.

The Manager was grateful to all sectors of society for helping the Red Cross fulfil its mandate.

Special awards were presented to GPHA, GREL, Oilfield Services, Atlantic Western Plus Hotel and Rigworld training centre.

Meanwhile, Tessark, who emerged the best in First Aid Quiz, was honoured with Barbara International school and Top Royal Preparatory School.